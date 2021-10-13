Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,220 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.95.

CAT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,494. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.