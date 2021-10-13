Ossiam Has $7.57 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 628.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 564,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

