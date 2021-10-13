Ossiam Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.8% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ossiam owned 0.07% of Booking worth $66,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2,465.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,223. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,304.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,299.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

