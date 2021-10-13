Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTFF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$6.42 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.