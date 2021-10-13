OWNDATA (OWN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $990,285.99 and approximately $11.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.56 or 0.00480865 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $580.26 or 0.00998110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

