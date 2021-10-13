Oxygen Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.81 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Oxygen has a market cap of $134.81 million and approximately $808,638.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,059,718 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

