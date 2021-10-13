P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.00

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 198710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

P10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 Holdings, Inc is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

