Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $14,356,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.