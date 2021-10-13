Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $510.00

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $510.00 and last traded at $505.24, with a volume of 1210109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $499.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

