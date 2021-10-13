PancakeSwap Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $662.07 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $19.83 or 0.00034557 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00209120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00093611 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 231,197,176 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

