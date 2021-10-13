Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $15.48

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $15.09. Par Pacific shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

