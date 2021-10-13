Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

