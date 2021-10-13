Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGPHF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,555.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,720.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,577.58. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $899.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

