Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGPHF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,555.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,720.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,577.58. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $899.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

