Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.08. Passage Bio shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 1,675 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $542.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.