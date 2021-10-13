Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $342,022,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $43,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $42,054,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $39,222,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $32,388,000.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.37 million and a PE ratio of 32.27. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

