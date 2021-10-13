Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 433,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,118,727 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.82.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $181,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

