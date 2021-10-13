PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 45,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 15,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

About PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.