Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.76. 26,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

