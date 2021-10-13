Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Paylocity worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $276.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.22. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $298.63. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

