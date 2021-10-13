PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 4.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.78. The stock had a trading volume of 186,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $300.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

