PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.67% of PBF Energy worth $85,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 79.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

