Peercoin (PPC) Price Down 18.1% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $23,470.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001529 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,172,466 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

