Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.67

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.67 and last traded at C$41.53, with a volume of 622758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.86.

The company has a market cap of C$22.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.15.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5599998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.33%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,416. Insiders have bought 274 shares of company stock worth $9,570 over the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

