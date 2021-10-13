PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,536.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 126,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,211,214.04.

Shares of Pender Growth Fund stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.53. The firm has a market cap of C$134.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

