PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,536.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 126,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,211,214.04.
Shares of Pender Growth Fund stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.53. The firm has a market cap of C$134.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.
About Pender Growth Fund
