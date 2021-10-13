Pendle (PENDLE) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.30 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 100.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Pendle has traded 149.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001884 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $51.56 million and $12.30 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00075574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,149.59 or 1.00286592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.90 or 0.06232645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

