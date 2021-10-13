PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 41,233 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,850% compared to the typical daily volume of 833 call options.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

