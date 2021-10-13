Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,984.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $40,984.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $210.87 or 0.00366740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00209609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

