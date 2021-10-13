PEPS Coin Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00097014 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,172,814 coins and its circulating supply is 61,502,939 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

