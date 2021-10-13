Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 21,826 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $273,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $197,980.08.

RAIN stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 77,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAIN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,432,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

