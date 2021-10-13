Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.29

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.29 and last traded at $123.82, with a volume of 374303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

