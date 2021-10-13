Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 32,131 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,045,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,077,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

