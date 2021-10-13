Permanens Capital L.P. Buys 3,637 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.57. 812,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,546,260. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $482.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

