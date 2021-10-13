Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.23

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 97125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDRDY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

