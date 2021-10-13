Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 275.3% from the September 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on PDRDY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

OTCMKTS PDRDY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

