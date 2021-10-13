Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUVNF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Peruvian Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

About Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

