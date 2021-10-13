Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DUVNF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Peruvian Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
About Peruvian Metals
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.