Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0499

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $42,351.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00119861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00075463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,469.85 or 1.00370675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.68 or 0.06211913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,774,178 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

