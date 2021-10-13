Phantomx (PNX) Price Hits $0.0007

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $34,455.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009527 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001778 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.