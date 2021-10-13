Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,374 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $172,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. 135,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.