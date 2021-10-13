Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.37

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.