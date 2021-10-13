Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.33 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Phore has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $2.33 million and $3,452.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.00363294 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,089,903 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

