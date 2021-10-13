PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.01

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.49. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 129,057 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.