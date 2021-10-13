PIBBLE Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $35.67 million and $55,158.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00211130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00094422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

