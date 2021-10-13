Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $2,194.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00318000 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001649 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,759,683 coins and its circulating supply is 431,499,247 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

