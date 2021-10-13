Piper Sandler Increases Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $24.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

MNRL opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

