Piper Sandler Increases Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $24.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.
MNRL opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
