Piper Sandler Lowers YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $111.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.16.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. YETI has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,641 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.