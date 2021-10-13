Piper Sandler Raises Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target to $6.50

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLMN. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

