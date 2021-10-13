Piper Sandler Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $25.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

