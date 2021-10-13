Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

