Piper Sandler Weighs in on Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.