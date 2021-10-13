Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.37. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 700,349 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $177.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

